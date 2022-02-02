GRANGEVILLE — A family-friendly Super Bowl party is set for Centennial Evangelical Free Church, 408 North College Street, Sunday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Watch the Super Bowl on the big screen and participate in an appetizer cook-off competition. A family-friendly halftime show will be available, as well as non-football game rooms.

