GRANGEVILLE — A family-friendly Super Bowl party is set for Centennial Evangelical Free Church, 408 North College Street, Sunday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m. All are welcome.
Watch the Super Bowl on the big screen and participate in an appetizer cook-off competition. A family-friendly halftime show will be available, as well as non-football game rooms.
