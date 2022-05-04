The Cragun family photo

GRANGEVILLE —The public is invited to a concert with The Craguns at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m.

The Craguns are a dynamic family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s sister).

Since officially releasing their first album in 2013, The Craguns have been honored to perform in some of the largest venues, radio stations and television shows in gospel music, including The National Quartet Convention (Main Stage), The Blue Gate Theater, Silver Dollar City and Daystar Television.

Ray Cragun has been married to wife, Victoria, since 1984, and they raised six children, Jordan being the oldest son. Jordan and Elena have two children, daughter, Scarlett, and son, Grant.

