GRANGEVILLE — The public is invited to a concert with The Craguns at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m.

The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s sister).

