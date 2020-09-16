KAMIAH -- On Sept. 22, Youth Advisory Board (YAB) encourages everyone to spend time with the original social network -- family at the dinner table. The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) wants
to remind parents one of the best ways to stay engaged in their children’s lives is sharing dinner together. Statistics show that the more often children spend time with their families, the less likely they are to smoke, drink, or use illegal drugs.
In partnership with Idaho Office of Drug Policy’s Be The Parents Idaho Family Dinner campaign, UYLC will be sharing free resources and hosting a family photo contest. Enter the contest by sharing a photo of the family eating dinner together on Sept. 22. Do this on UYLC’s Facebook or Instagram pages using hashtag #UYLCFamilyDinner. Two random winners will be chosen for a prize of $50. Photos must be uploaded by midnight. For questions e-mail Sharlene Johnson at upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.