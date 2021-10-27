GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library will be host to a Family Read Week event Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes hot dog, chips, cookie and a drink. Games, crafts and prizes will be included.

