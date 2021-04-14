GRANGEVILLE — There’s no time for grass to grow under Tammy Barclay’s feet. When Tammy’s daughter, Kira, 25, lamented the fact she did not see a sharing cupboard she had once seen in front of a local business, Tammy didn’t even have to think before she gave her advice. “I told her, ‘Let’s do our own,’” Tammy smiled. And they did just that.
Tammy removed a bathroom cabinet from her home (“I had wanted to do it for a long time anyway,” she said), and she and Kira took on a project that included the whole family: Tammy’s youngest daughter, Khaleesi, 7, and Kira’s two daughter’s Wyllow, 6, and Oaklee, 3, and the mothers got busy.
They painted the cabinet, placed it on posts and placed it in front of their house. “It was super heavy to mount,” Kira said. “But worth it.” “It became a project for the whole family — bonding time,” Tammy said. The Community Sharing Box was born at 328 North B. Street.
“It’s for everyone,” Kira emphasized. “Anyone who wants to come by and get something can, and they don’t have to leave anything, either.”
“If someone has something to share, that’s great, but that’s not a must,” Tammy reiterated.
The box is currently stocked with toilet paper, Pop Tarts, bandages, toothpaste, deodorant, pet food, small toys, new jewelry, canned food items and more. The Barclays ask that no open or perishable food be left.
“We are not watching and there is no judgement,” Tammy stated. “Maybe someone is just curious or walking by and needs a snack. It is really for everyone.” Tammy is used to being a giver, and this effort is an extension of who she is and who she is becoming: she is currently going to school and interning to be a social worker.
“I love people and working with kids,” she said. “I just think we are one community and should be willing to help one another.”
