GRANGEVILLE — Family Yoga with certified instructor Carly Decker will be available at Stars Dance Academy in Grangeville. These sessions will be held Tuesdays Jan. 31-Feb. 28 at 11:15 a.m. This is for those ages 2-6 years old with a caregiver. Learn yoga poses, play games and hear stories.
Cost is $35 for five sessions. Call 208-451-3538 to register.
