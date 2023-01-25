GRANGEVILLE — Family Yoga with certified instructor Carly Decker will be available at Stars Dance Academy in Grangeville. These sessions will be held Tuesdays Jan. 31-Feb. 28 at 11:15 a.m. This is for those ages 2-6 years old with a caregiver. Learn yoga poses, play games and hear stories. Cost is $35 for five sessions. Call 208-451-3538.

