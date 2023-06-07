The Idaho County Farm Bureau recently announced the three local students who are the recipients of the Bureau’s scholarships.
Mary Schwartz, a senior from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Dayton Mitzkus, a junior from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, and Tate Manley, a senior from Manley Homeschooling in Kamiah, have each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Idaho County Farm Bureau.
To obtain this scholarship the student must study the book, “The 5,000 Year Leap,” by Cleon Skousen. This book explains the Founding Fathers’ 28 basic principles for the writing of the Constitution of the United States, based on natural law and Christianity. It is an objective, multiple-choice and true/false test. If they obtain a score greater than 70%, they can then compete for the highest score in their district.
