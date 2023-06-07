The Idaho County Farm Bureau recently announced the three local students who are the recipients of the Bureau’s scholarships.

Mary Schwartz, a senior from Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Dayton Mitzkus, a junior from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, and Tate Manley, a senior from Manley Homeschooling in Kamiah, have each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Idaho County Farm Bureau.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.