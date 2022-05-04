GREENCREEK — How much do cows eat each day? What products are made from wood? How do erosion and pollination work? What weeds are dangerous if you were to eat them?
Each year, fifth-grade students from throughout the area have these questions and more answered at the Camas Prairie Area Farm and Forest Fair, held Wednesday, April 20.
Sponsored by the University of Idaho-Idaho County Extension and the Idaho County Commissioners, the event is held at the Greencreek Community Hall. Students spend 90 minutes going from station to station for eight-minute talks. Handouts, treats and information are given at each station, and the process moves quickly.
“We live in an area where agriculture and forestry are vital,” said Idaho County 4-H Program Director Susie Heckman.
This education program offers relevant information on natural resource-based industries in the area while increasing knowledge, literacy, and awareness for youth who will become consumers and community leaders.
“How old was this tree?” Idaho Forest Group’s Glenn Poxleitner asked as he held up a log slice the size of a dinner plate.
Kids guessed 90 to 100 years, while they guess the cut about the size of a large cup was much younger. He told them both trees were about the same age.
“So, what happened?” he asked. “What do trees need, and what did this smaller tree not get?”
Several students answered sun, water, and good soil and nutrients, with which Poxleitner agreed.
“This big guy was growing above the little guy, shading it and hogging the sun, and it just didn’t have room to grow as big,” he told them.
Nick Noyes with Noyes Aviaries in Fruitland showed the kids a beehive, protective covering, and photos of a bee’s life stages.
“What do we need bees for? Almost everything – If we want any almonds or peaches or flowers,” he told the kids.
Idaho County Farm Bureau’s cow milking stations, grinding wheat into flour, and making and eating pancakes proved popular. At the same time, Cindy Lane with Idaho Master Gardeners gave a hands-on lesson on pollination.
Additional agencies presenting included Idaho/Lewis Counties Cattle Association, Idaho Department of Lands, the Grain Max Theater, Soil Conservation Services and Nezperce Tribe Bio Control.
Students from Grangeville, Kamiah, Craigmont, Elk City, Cottonwood, Nezperce and Riggins attended this year’s fair. In all, about 200 students took part.
Transportation expenses for the event are funded. Those interested can call Heckman at 208-983-2667 or e-mail sheckman@idahocounty.org.
