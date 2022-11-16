University of Idaho (U. of I.) logo
The University of Idaho Extension (U. of I.) in Clearwater County is offering a class called Current Topics of Farm & Forest Health. It will be on Thursday, Dec. 8, in Orofino at the Ponderosa Restaurant, 220 Michigan Ave., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person.

This year’s program will include controlling herbicide-resistant, grassy weeds in crops, an update on the 2021 chronic wasting disease of Idaho’s whitetail deer; new plants on the noxious weed list and what to do when you see them; impacts of silvopasture and managed forest grazing on forest fuel loads; and spruce spider mites affecting unfamiliar species in the central and panhandle regions of Idaho.

