GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Farmers’ Market will be hosting a free market day Saturday, Aug. 22, at Pioneer Park. Persons/vendors wishing to have a booth to sell items, provide information or services may set up at 8:30 a.m. for no charge. No yard sale items or political booths. Check in with the market manager; the market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Every Saturday from 10a.m. until noon, the market sponsors Grub Club which is a free children’s program for kids ages 5-12. Kids learn about healthy eating, healthy lifestyles and basic gardening. The activity on Aug.t 22 will be seed art mosaics. There is also a 21-day challenge, where if completed, the child can yearn an ice cream certificate. The last Grub Club for the season will be Sept. 12. Grangeville Farmers’ Market runs through Oct 3. Lots of produce is now showing up at the market so come partake. Visit the Market’s website at grangevillefm.com or see them on Facebook.
