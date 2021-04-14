GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is hosting a “Meet, Greet and Eat” event Sunday, April 25, from 2-4 p.m., at the Soltman Center in Grangeville. Those interested in becoming a vendor or volunteering with the market or the kids program are invited to attend. There are some changes coming for the summer, including no vendor fees. There will be a raffle for door prizes, snacks/beverages and visiting/questions, as well as information.

