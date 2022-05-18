Farming, ranching, and agricultural occupations are a family and community operation. Operating a farm or ranch creates an opportunity to work together. It can come with challenges. It can also come with the chance to work with the people you love. Many people work on a farm/ranch, either directly or indirectly. There are many support roles that assist the farm/ranch in becoming and maintaining its success.
From the outside looking in, most people see trucks, tractors, combines, cows and horses. They see the best part of the job. What they don’t see is the mind-numbing thought process to plan crop rotations, soil conditioning, weed control, equipment maintenance, harvesting schedules, and water content evaluations, which the operator has going on in their mind. Many farms/ranches depend on community members such as agronomists, crop advisors, accountants, insurance adjusters, market analysts, veterinarians and livestock buyers.
But even deeper into this process is the support team. The wives and family members who are up at daylight, folding laundry, making lunches, paying bills, picking up parts and supplies, and keeping the businesses moving. This support team doesn’t get the full recognition of the sacrifices they endure to keep the wheels turning. They may not work directly on the farm, but they have a clear defining role in being a support system for the farm/ranch laborers.
The ability to schedule anything daily is always hinged on mother nature or cows. Most often the support team has full-time day jobs, so they are working their 40+ hours a week tending to their daily jobs and then get the task of helping move equipment, chase cows, fix fences, and brand and vaccinate animals after their day job and additionally on the weekends.
In this line of work, there isn’t a company matching retirement plan, an employee offered medical insurance or a guaranteed paycheck. It’s the desire and love of the business that keeps farmers and ranchers going.
In the end, the reward is a living wage that gives them a feeling of purpose. They are all working together to feed our country. They see their hard work sprout in the spring, see the crops grow through their season and get to harvest a product the rest of the world depends on. The rewards always outweigh the stress, struggles and exhausting hours.
Each year, farmers and ranchers are thankful for all the support from friends and family to keep their farms and ranches going year after year. The animals and crops wouldn’t be nurtured without help from others.
Let’s pray for timely rains, tight fences, reduced gas prices, and increased commodity and cattle prices to cover operation costs.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
