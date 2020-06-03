GRANGEVILLE – Don’t be surprised to hear a few howling felines next week. Don’t worry – it will be short lived.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) is again coordinating a feral cat trapping project with residents in the area south of the Border Days Rodeo Arena grounds.
“These feral cats have been identified as a nuisance in the neighborhood and residents have asked for ARF’s assistance to trap and care for these feral cats,” explained ARF president Karin Vetter.
ARF organizers said the goal is to ensure the cats get spayed or neutered and vaccinated. ARF has found homes for feral cats after they have been treated. ARF most recently held a clinic to treat feral cats in February.
This spay/neuter event is scheduled to occur on June 10 and 11, with the cats being trapped June 8 and 9. Humane live traps are used, which involves leaving food in the traps. To prevent trapping domestic cats, residents in the area are asked to keep their cats indoors and well fed as much as possible during June 8-9.
“We ask that you do not feed any feral cats you have around your home during this period of time or leave cat or dog food outside from which feral cats may eat,” volunteer and ARF vice-president Rhonda Schacher said.
Care will be taken to avoid inadvertently trapping any domesticated pet cats. This notice is given prior to the event to minimize the accidental trapping of pet cats in your neighborhood and the notice will go to households within the trapping area prior to the event.
If you think your cat is trapped during one of these events, call or text Schacher at 208-507-1226. All efforts will be made to avoid trapping any obviously domesticated and well cared for cats and kittens.
To volunteer to assist with the TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) project, call or text Schacher.
