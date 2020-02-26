GRANGEVILLE – Don’t be surprised this week if you see some town kitty cats being jailed. They’ll be out on bail soon.
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) in coordination with Animal Ark, and in partnership with SpokAnimal of Spokane, Wash., will hold a TNVR (Trap/Neuter/Spay, Vaccinate, Release) event this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29.
Approximately 12 colonies of feral cats (240 cats) have bene identified locally, and initial focus for the program will be on these colonies. The goal is to ensure these cats are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
About 80 local tame cats and kittens that have been in foster care will be taken to Spokane with SpokAnimal to be adopted in that area.
Neighborhoods have been given notice so family pets will hopefully be kept indoors as much as possible this week to avoid accidental trappings. Those who think their pet may have been trapped this week can call Darlene George at 208-451-0091. It is also requested that feral cats are not fed during this week.
Those who would like to assist in the program can call Rhonda Schacher at 208-507-1226.
SpokAnimal also visited Grangeville last week, transporting 21 cats, six puppies and one adult dog back to their shelter for adoption.
“They were also very generous in the amount of donated pet food they brought to us, which we have been distributing to Animal Ark and whomever can use it,” said Karin Vetter of ARF.
