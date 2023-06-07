KAMIAH — Fertility Awareness, Natural Childbirth and Holistic Parenting Classes will be held Thursdays, June 15 and 29, 6-8 p.m., upstairs from the Duojo/Coffee Loft, 4347 Hwy 12 between Kooskia and Kamiah. An introduction to Fertility awareness will be given June 15 by Amy Sedgwick, who has been working as a licensed massage therapist since 2009, and in the Clearwater Valley since 2011. Along with this presentation, Robleigh Williams will be also presenting the movie The Business of Being Born (live births will be shown.) An additional class will be June 29.
Fertility awareness, childbirth / rearing classes set for June 15, 29
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert Paul Aiken, Sr., 76
- Wemhoff signs for two sports
- Rhea Maxine Frei, 84
- Theresa Marie Aiken, 61
- Glenn Chandler, 83
- Idaho paying more in property taxes
- Vicki Marie Cole, 84
- Idaho set aside $330M for schools. So, why are districts short on cash for next year?
- Attendees crowd river for ‘Madness’ rafting event
- Idaho County Commissioners: Airport, land use discussed
Featured Advertiser
Latest News
- Vaping education begins at elementary level; MVSD 244 staff receives training on e-cig issues
- Idaho County Commissioners: Airport, land use discussed
- Prairie, Salmon River celebrate graduates
- City pool opens Sunday
- CV night games to benefit from donated lights; community pitches in for project
- Kids attend annual football camp
- Dispatch Log: ICSO, GPD, CPD
- Idaho County District Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.