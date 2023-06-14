KAMIAH — Fertility Awareness, Natural Childbirth and Holistic Parenting Classes will be held Thursdays, June 15 and 29, 6-8 p.m., upstairs from the Duojo/Coffee Loft, 4347 Hwy 12 between Kooskia and Kamiah.
An introduction to Fertility Awareness will be given by Amy Sedgwick, who has been working as a licensed massage therapist since 2009, and in the Clearwater Valley since 2011.
Along with this presentation, Robleigh Williams will be also presenting the movie The Business of Being Born (live births will be shown.) She has a degree in child development and has seven children she home educated and was able to give birth to them at home, as well. She has been a birth assistant, doula, and childbirth educator and still remains active in this area. She acquired a new interest and became a licensed massage therapist in the last year and has an active business with her daughter.
Williams and Nonia Larsen will share a presentation on natural child-rearing on the 29th.
