BOISE — Salmon River FFA was able to complete its first conference as a reinstated FFA Chapter. Three FFA members, Maddie Pottenger, Lacy Smithers, and Cordell Bovey, along with their advisor Mr. James Bogan, attended the Gem State Leadership Conference in Boise on Jan. 23 and 24. Representative Charlie Shepherd of Riggins attended their luncheon and gave them a tour of the Idaho State Capitol. Senator Cindy Carlson invited them to attend a committee meeting.
