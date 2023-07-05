Referees at funeral photo

Referee friends of Jug Thomason recently gave a final whistle call at his funeral

 Facebook photo

Dennis "Jug" Thomason, 87, died at his Ferdinand home June 18. Thomason was a sports lover who umpired for 20-plus years and refereed for 40 years. His son, Rollie, also became a referee.

