Referee friends of Jug Thomason recently gave a final whistle call at his funeral. Dennis “Jug” Thomason, 87, died at his Ferdinand home June 18. Thomason was a sports lover who umpired for 20-plus years and refereed for 40 years. His son, Rollie, also became a referee.
