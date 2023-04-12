GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville’s Naomi Finnegan is among six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Finnegan is a math and science instructor at Grangeville High School in Mountain View School District 244.

