GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville’s Naomi Finnegan is among six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
Finnegan is a math and science instructor at Grangeville High School in Mountain View School District 244.
“From the first day we hired Naomi at GHS, she immediately had a positive impact upon students’ learning,” MVSD 244 superintendent Steve Higgins stated. “Her approach to teaching and high expectations for all students places her as one of the best teachers I have worked with during the past 30 years. I’m proud to have her as a colleague and thank her for her work to bring pride to the teaching profession.”
The six will compete with nominees from around the country to become this year’s national PAEMST winners. The PAEMST awards are recognized as the nation’s highest honor for math and science teachers.
“Our talented STEM teachers play a huge role in preparing students for a rewarding future in some of Idaho’s most sought-after careers,” said Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “Not only does this news highlight the quality of STEM education in Idaho, it also gives us an opportunity to pause and recognize the dedication and commitment that these teachers bring to their classrooms.”
Also nominated were Natalie Woods, Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, Bonneville Joint School District; Dr. Duane Peck, Sage Valley Middle School in Nampa, Vallivue School District; Suzanne Fore, Centennial High School in Boise, West Ada School District; Kameron Yeggy, Timberline High School in Boise, Boise School District; and Amber McVey, West Ada School District’s Virtual School House.
