GRANGEVILLE — The White Bird and Grangeville Volunteer Fire departments will present the annual Firemen’s Ball at the Elks Lodge Saturday, Feb. 12. Doors open at 5 p.m. when silent auction, the Elks bar, and games will begin. Dinner of tri-tip, baked potatoes, beans and salad will be held at 5:30 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., the fire departments will have introductions and the silent auction will end. Following will be the live auction, music with the local band Vintage Youth, and dancing.

Presale tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. At the door, cost is $40 per person and $70 per couple. Event only (no dinner) tickets are available at the door for $5 per person. This is a 21 and older event.

For tickets, call Sandy Murphy at 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews at 208-507-0833; or Brian Perry at 208-507-0506.

