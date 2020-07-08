GRANGEVILLE – The first in the Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series, set for Thursday, July 9, featuring the B-Sides, has bene canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Additional concerts are planned for. Stay tuned to the Free Press for additional news.
These are sponsored by Grangeville Arts, Inc., and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
