GRANGEVILLE — “The ‘Lets Talk About It’ books have arrived,” announced Grangeville Centennial Library’s Gina Sebrero.
GCL was again chosen to offer the book club series. The program is sponsored in part by the Idaho Commission for Libraries and Idaho Commission on the Arts.
Dates, books and scholars are as follows:
∙Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022: “Less” by Sean Greer, with scholar Ron McFarland.
∙Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022: “The Girl Who Fell from the Sky” by Heidi W. Durrow, with scholar Nancy Casey.
∙Tuesday, March 8, 2022: “Empire Falls” by Richard Russo, with scholar Carrie Seymour.
All discussions will be held at The Trails at 5:30 p.m.
Since 1985, Let’s Talk About It (LTAI) has been bringing adult reading discussion groups together with humanities scholars in Idaho’s public libraries to discuss literature. These book readings and discussions explore American values, history, culture, aging, classics, and much more. The presentation by, and interaction with, a program scholar is what sets these sessions apart from traditional book club discussions.
About the books and scholars:
• Less is a satirical comedy novel published in 2017. It portrays the journey of Arthur Less, who, after a difficult breakup plots a round-the-world trip to better understand himself. It won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
Scholar Ron McFarland has taught many writing and literature courses at the University of Idaho since 1970. He is a published author of several books including a memoir, a historical novel and a book of poetry.
• The Girl Who Fell from the Sky, published in 2010, follows protagonist Rachel Morse as she tries to put her tragic past behind her by bottling up her feelings. The novel won the PEN/Bellweather Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction, an award that recognizes work by a previously unpublished author that explores a social issue.
Scholar Nancy Casey blogs about writing for the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow, where she also teaches. She is a former news host for KRFP.
• Empire Falls is a 2001 novel that won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2002, and follows the story of Miles Roby in a fictional, small blue-collar town in Maine and the people, places, and the past surrounding him, as manager of the Empire Grill diner.
Scholar Carrie Seymour farms and writes on a fruit orchard in southeastern Idaho and teaches English at Boise State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.