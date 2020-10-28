BOISE — Recently, nearly 500 teddy bears were rescued from the storeroom of the Go Calendars, Games and Toys storeroom at the Boise Town Square Mall and given to first responders and other agencies from across Idaho.
The teddy bears will be used by the first responders to help calm children during an emergency. And the child is encouraged to keep the teddy bear after the emergency has ended.
Recognizing the need to clear some storage space in his store, Go Calendars, Games & Toys manager Travis Miller reached out to his friend, Jeff Riechmann, event coordinator for Courageous Kids Climbing for assistance. The two men then reached out to first responders from throughout Idaho, offering to provide the agencies with the teddy bears at no charge.
Among those who “rescued” the bears are 18 who were taken in by Riggins EMS.
Courageous Kids Climbing is an Idaho nonprofit that provides free opportunities for children between the ages of 3-months and 103-years with special needs, physical or developmental, to experience the various forms of rock climbing at events held throughout Idaho, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona. The group has recently been at two Riggins-area events.
To learn more about Courageous Kids Climbing, visit their Facebook page or contact Riechmann directly at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
