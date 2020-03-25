GRANGEVILLE – Mountain View School District 244’s trustees have chosen a new superintendent.
Todd Fiske will assume the position in July.
Fiske is currently the executive director, superintendent and principal at Summit Preparatory High School in Kalispell, Mont. He has more than 20 years of experience as an educational leader.
“We really look forward to welcoming Mr. Fiske into our district,” said MVSD 244 board chair Rebecca Warden.
Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the planned meet and greet sessions for Grangeville and Kooskia were canceled. Instead, the interviews were on-line and patrons were invited to view and send comments to the board for review.
Fiske was interviewed along with Steve Higgins and Tana Kellogg. Angie Lakey Campbell withdrew her application. The board chose Fiske Saturday, March 21, and he accepted the position.
Woody Woodford of Montana has been the acting superintendent for the 2019-20 school year. He replaced Marc Scheibe who was released from his contract the previous school year.
(0) comments
