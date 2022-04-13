GRANGEVILLE — A Fit and Fall Proof class, a free program for older adults, is held every Monday and Friday at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South 1st Street, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Improve balance, reduce the risk of falls, meet new friends and have fun.

For information, call Kate Wilson at 208-799-0379. This is sponsored by Idaho North Central District Public Health.

