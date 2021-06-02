GRANGEVILLE — Four local organizations are working together to retire worn and tattered American Flags on Saturday, June 5, at the Grangeville Gun Club at 9 a.m. American Legion Department of Idaho is providing the use of their flag disposal trailer complete with an incineration unit that can dispose of more than 1,000 flags per day. It will be set up at the gun club.
American Legion Post 37, Crea DeHaven VFW Post 3520, Grangeville Elks Lodge and Boy Scout Troop 555 will provide honors for the flags to be retired according to US Flag Code.
The public is invited to attend. The Grangeville Gun Club is located at 145 Luke’s Gulch Road. A flag retirement deposit box is located at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E. Main in Grangeville.
