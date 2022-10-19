FLORENCE, Idaho — What once was old has become new in the Florence Cemetery.

Thanks to a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Heritage Program project, worn and unreadable grave markers have been created and replaced.

Florence grave marker photo

Some new grave markers were installed in Florence.
Volunteers at Florence photo 2

Working on replacing grave markers.
