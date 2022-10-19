FLORENCE, Idaho — What once was old has become new in the Florence Cemetery.
Thanks to a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Heritage Program project, worn and unreadable grave markers have been created and replaced.
“The old markers were in very poor condition due to the harsh environment in the Florence Basin. Heavy snow, freezing and heaving ground combined with summer heat have led to the current poor condition of the wood grave markers,” explained Nez Perce-Clearwater Forests archaeologist Cindy Schacher.
She said research of the cemetery and grave markers by local historian Penny Casey revealed new information and discrepancies in information routed on the existing wood markers. Throughout the years as grave markers have been replaced, errors were made.
“The poor condition of some markers made them illegible and led to incorrect information being used when the grave markers were replaced,” Schacher said.
She relayed an example of this on the marker for Christopher Columbus Nesselrode.
“This man’s name has been misinterpreted many times throughout the years on his grave marker. The old wooden sign from the 1950s has his name as ‘Wesselbode.’”
The old Florence Cemetery records state that an earlier headboard read, “Sacred to the memory of Genesee Brode from Ohio, who died July 29, 1863, age 48 years.” However, the previous marker states, “In Memory Wesselbode, From Ohio, Died Jan. 29, 1863, 48 Years.” The 2022 replacement grave marker was corrected with the following: Sacred to the Memory of C. Nesselrode, From Ohio, Died Jan. 29, 1863, Aged 48 Years.
The townsite of Florence is located about 28 miles south of Grangeville. In August of 1861, gold was discovered in the small creeks and gulches around the Florence Basin. Miners began trickling into the area. What started as a small tent city with 50 residents grew into a bustling city of 9,000 by the following year. Florence became the first county seat of Idaho County.
The Florence Cemetery contains 56 graves and is surrounded by a wood post and pole fence. Most of the graves have markers that read “unknown,” while 13 of the markers have names and dates on them and one is simply marked “baby.” Dates range from 1863 to 1918.
Schacher said throughout the years, the grave markers have been replaced multiple times. The original markers were wood crosses. These were replaced sometime in the 1920s with wood headboards and in 1937 a fence was placed around the cemetery to keep the cattle out. In 1963 the Idaho County Historical Society worked with the Forest Service to again replace the decaying headboards. At least some of the headboards were again replaced in 1972 with the help of Forest Service employee Horace Henderson.
The installation of the new grave markers took place on Sept. 10.
“We replaced the posts in the ground as well as the wood routed grave markers. Special care was taken to limit ground disturbance. We first laid out the new markers next to the old ones. We then removed the old posts and markers, installed the new posts, and then attached the new wood markers with bolts,” explained Schacher.
She said she and Casey had been working on planning for the project for a couple years and it finally came together this year. Helping get the new markers in place were Penny and Randy Casey, Cindy Schacher, Pete Bartholf, Brian and Crystal Schacher, Mike Pfefferkorn, Melissa and Troy Smith with ad-hoc help from their children, Lily and Kolten Smith.
“Everyone was excited to help and planned their busy summer schedules to include this project,” she said.
Funds were provided by the Forest Service to have the Trapper Corps Job Corp Center shape, route and stain the grave markers. Idaho Forest Group provided the lumber for the grave markers and Grangeville’s Early Bird Supply provided the treated posts, nuts and bolts.
For Schacher, who is a veteran archaeologist with 30 years under her belt, this was not her first time working at Florence. Twenty years ago, she assisted with the design and installation of a sign in the parking lot near the Florence Cemetery and helped to create a brochure about the history of Florence entitled “Florence Tells Her Secrets.” In 2012, she also helped with the design of a new interpretive sign in the Old Florence townsite, wood routed marker signs in Old and New Florence, and created a brochure entitled “The Lure of Gold,” about the history of mining in the Florence Basin and the communities of Old and New Florence. The 2012 project was partially funded through the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee.
Schacher said she has found through the years that preserving history is something where people find common ground.
“There is great gratification from helping to preserve our history, especially our local Idaho County history,” she said. “The Florence Basin is an area rich with history and a place people love to visit and recreate in and near.”
