KAMIAH — The Kamiah Fly-In will be held at 121 Airport Road Saturday, July 10. Free introductory plane rides will be available for kids 8 to 17 accompanied by parents/guardians.
Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. with cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids. An 11 a.m. lunch of pulled pork for $5. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held. For every breakfast purchased, the participant will be entered for prize drawings.
This event is sponsored by the Clearwater Valley Aero Club.
