KAMIAH — The Kamiah Fly-In will be held at 121 Airport Road Saturday, July 10. Free introductory plane rides will be available for kids 8 to 17 accompanied by parents/guardians.

Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. with cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids. An 11 a.m. lunch of pulled pork for $5. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will also be held. For every breakfast purchased, the participant will be entered for prize drawings.

This event is sponsored by the Clearwater Valley Aero Club.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments