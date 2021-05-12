The Kamiah Kub football team is holding a raffle fund-raiser with three top prizes provided by Flying B Ranch: first, a wild game dinner with wine pairing for up to eight people at Flying B Ranch; second, a $200 credit at the Flying B Pro Shop; and, third, a brand new pair of Danner boots courtesy of Flying B Ranch.
Tickets are $20 and a total of 300 will be sold. The drawing will be held June 30. See facebook.com/kamiahkubsfootball for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.