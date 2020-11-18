ELK CITY — The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation approved 14 Large Impact Grants totaling $625,888 to area nonprofit agencies to promote health, wellness or disease prevention of persons within a three-state, nine-county area: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.
Included in those grants is Elk City’s Framing Our Community Inc., $39,104 for “Caring and Preparing.”
