GRANGEVILE — Friends of Centennial Library (FoCL) is a nonprofit, formed in 2011, to raise money to support activities, scholarships and programs conducted by Grangeville Centennial Library.
“We are seeking people to work on FoCL’s Board of Directors” stated Cindy Lane, current treasurer. “Past board members have fulfilled their terms and are moving on.
“FoCL meets four times per year, occasionally more often if we have a special need or project,” Lane added.
The next FoCL meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Super 8 Motel. Anyone wishing to find out more information about FoCL or interested in serving on the Board is encouraged to attend.
