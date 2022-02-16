GRANGEVILLE — FoCL is seeking additional board members. Friends of the Centennial Library (FoCL) is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to support the library and its staff and by providing resources for programs, supplies and equipment through fundraising, gifts, etc. The quarterly meeting is this Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at the library. Those interested are invited to join. Upcoming projects include the Spring Art Contest.

