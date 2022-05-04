KAMIAH — The public is invited to a Folk Mountain Gospel Concert in Kamiah on May 7, featuring Don and Donna Mohl of Tennessee.
The Mohls have traveled the country since 1988 with their unique blend of gospel style music. Their concerts include the sounds of traditional instruments such as the bowed psaltery, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, mandolin, zither, guitar, and harmonica as they sing “the good old hymns of faith,” contemporary gospel, and original compositions related to family values and the grace and love of God.
The Mohls will be in concert at Kamiah Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3366 Willow Street, on Saturday, May 7, at 3 pm. There is no charge for this concert; however, a love offering will be collected at the end. For information, visit the Mohl’s website at www.folkmountaingospel.com or leave a message at 208-935-0388.
— Information by Cathy Law
