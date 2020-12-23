GRANGEVILLE — Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) volunteers recently helped with USDA food distribution for the last time in 2020.
“We distributed to 110-120 families during this program, once a month,” explained CPFB director Ken Lefsaker.
Lefsaker said the COVID-19 relief program, through CARES Act funds, ran from May through December. It not only helped those in need of food, but also provided funds for growers and truckers, he added.
Once a month, volunteers distributed boxes at Lions Park/skate park in a drive-through fashion.
The boxes had mostly dairy and veggies and fruit.
“There were some very nice items,” Lefsaker said. “Sometimes the food bank in Lewiston, who hauled the load to us, would add pallets of items they had a lot of – such as pears, potatoes, yogurt, milk and eggs.”
Aside from the food bank crew, helpers included friends, employees of the USDA office in town, United Country employees and Santa himself – Earl Musick.
It is unknown if the program will continue in 2021.
Right now, the CPFB, which is open for distribution to those in need each Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., can use a variety of items, Lefsaker said, including the following: cream soups (used for cooking), cereal, eggs, milk, fruit, cake mixes, potatoes, side dishes (such as Rice-A-Roni), Hamburger Helper, and bread.
For questions, stop by 411 E. North Street (behind Les Schwab Tire Center and in front of Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation), call 208-507-2365, or log onto www.camasprairiefoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.