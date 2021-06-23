GRANGEVILLE —The USDA Farmers to Families Program has ended, but has been replaced with a new program.

Idaho Food Bank is taking up some of the slack for those who have needs in our community by offering an enhanced produce distribution once a month at the Grangeville Camas Prairie Food Bank (CPFB) building.

This new program will repeat on the third Tuesday of each month and will start on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during regular food bank hours.

Those who are picking up the food are asked to enter the CPFB parking lot through the back driveway on North Florence to keep the flow going.

Prior to Tuesday, July 20, CamasPrairieFoodBank.org will post a detailed map on its blog to indicate visual references as to how they will be routing participant traffic.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments