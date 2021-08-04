GRANGEVILLE — A football camp for students in fourth through eighth grades is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Grangeville High School. Cost for the two-day camp is $35 per person and includes T-shirt and lunch.
Participants can pick up a form at Green Acres Nursery in Grangeville (between Gateway Inn and Subway off U.S. Highway 95). Forms should be filled out with payment attached and left at Green Acres, as well.
The camp is the senior project of Miles Lefebvre and Ethan Nail.
