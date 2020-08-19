Across the district that includes schools big and small, from as far north as Potlatch to as far south as Grangeville, there are usually more than 40 football officials signed up to work games of all ages, junior high through varsity. Usually, a few weeks before the first games are played, those officials have September’s schedule in hand: Not only where and when the games are going to happen, but who, specifically, is covering them all. This year, they’re shorthanded by more than a dozen.
So, assignor Corky Fazio is asking anyone interested in officiating this fall to give him a call. The officials association is shorthanded statewide, so has extended its deadline and testing period for new officials to get certified. The state is also waiving the late fee that would have kicked in Aug. 15.
“We’re in dire need,” Fazio said. “We’ll prioritize covering all of the varsity games, but on certain nights, there are 10 games scheduled in the district. That would take 40 people to cover, so we might have to ask for some of those to be rescheduled. The main difference getting another 10 people signed up would make is being able to cover junior high games.”
To get involved, see idhsaa.org/new-officials or call Fazio at 208-791-8433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.