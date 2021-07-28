The state football officiating clinic is scheduled Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School.
With players returning to the field for high school football, referees are being sought. Openings are available to those who are at least 18 years old in August to officiate every level from junior high to varsity football this fall.
New officials can earn $60 or more per game and the amount earned is depending on the official’s availability.
New officials will receive a full instructional program to get them up to speed before the fall season begins.
“As we return to normal, many of our favorite traditions are making a comeback and that absolutely includes officiating,” said Corky Fazio, District II Football Commissioner. “If you are a former player who misses the game or just have a passion for football, there’s nothing that compares to officiating. You’ll get to understand football on another level while getting some exercise and earning a few extra bucks.”
Registration through the Idaho High School Activities Association is now open online at idhsaa.org.
Additional information on becoming an official is available by contacting Fazio at 208-791-6433 or bcfazio@q.com.
