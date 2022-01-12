A longtime former Grangeville resident has a new book of essays, published by BkMk Press in Kansas City, Mo.
“How I Married Michele and Other Journeys,” by Gary Gildner, a 248-page book of 15 personal essays, is $18.95 and is distributed through Chicago Distribution/University of Arkansas Press.
Gildner is a former Grangeville resident who, along with his wife, Michele, traded in the Clearwater Mountains of Idaho for the foothills of the Catalina Mountains in Arizona several years ago.
Gildner said he looks back on his time in Idaho with fondness.
“I make references to Michele’s and my time there in several pieces. Perhaps my favorite example comes at the end of the title essay when I refer to the ‘sunny, sweet-smelling pine morning in May when we held hands going down the courthouse steps,’” he said. This was May 20, 2009, the day Judge Payne married the couple.
All 15 essays in the collection were first published throughout several years in national magazines. Four of them received prizes and/or notable honors in the annual Best American Essays series. “Closer,” the essay about meeting a cougar up close, first appeared in the New York Times Sunday Magazine and brought Gildner “more mail than any other essay I’ve written — including an invitation to travel to Mongolia with a group of scientists to ‘hunt’ — that is, photograph — cougars in the wild,” he said.
Gildner’s essay, “Tearing Down the Barn,” goes into his efforts, at age 73, to dismantle his barn outside of Mt. Idaho.
“Ten years before, I tore out the barn’s first-floor apartment. A family of four had lived there while building their dream house a baseball toss away: a house full of windows and light, time-buffered hardwood salvaged from condemned courthouses and schools covering the ceilings and walls, and a spiral staircase, all of which I happily bought when the family doubled in size and wanted to build a bigger dream house higher in the mountains,” the essay reads.
The second-to-the-last essay in the book, “A Very Small Cemetery,” is about a local hospital embezzlement case that occurred beginning in 2008.
For details on the book or how to order, go to https://www.uapress.com/product/how-i-married-michele/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.