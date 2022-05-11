GRANGEVILLE — In 1914, the roads from Grangeville to Lewiston left a lot to be desired. Seventy-five miles of rugged mountain terrain fell between the Idaho towns. Money was also tight. These facts led up to what would become a famous Grangeville train story.
John and Sarah Pierstorff bundled up their 5-year-old daughter on a cold morning, Feb. 19, 1914, and brought her to the train depot where, for the price of 53 cents, “mailed” her as live freight to her grandmother’s house in Lewiston.
Throughout the years, the story of Charlotte May Pierstorff has gained popularity, primarily since Michael O. Tunnell’s children’s book, Mailing May, was published in 1997.
The book is historical yet fictionalized, though Tunnell said he tried to get all the facts correct based on the history and prominence he was able to research.
“May was actually sent with May’s mother’s cousin, Leonard Mochel, who was a railman with the Camas Prairie Railroad,” Lisa Fishback of Lewiston explained.
“The post office introduced domestic parcel post service in 1913,” Dale Fishback added. The story goes, May was mailed as a live chick; she was at least mailed by weight which is how the 53-cent cost came in.
How do the Fishbacks play into the history of little Charlotte May Pierstorff? Lisa was May’s granddaughter.
And she and Dale drove Lisa’s mother, Anna May Perkins, to Grangeville to visit longtime friend, Eldene Wasem, April 26.
“I really do not remember hearing much about the story when I was growing up,” Anna May said.
“I remember hearing Grandma talk a bit about it, but she wasn’t the kind of person who would want to focus attention on herself, so she never made a big deal of it,” Lisa said. Charlotte May died in 1987.
Eldene Rupe and Anna May Sipes attended the one-room schoolhouse in Harpster, where about 40 kids from grades one through eight all went. While Eldene and her siblings walked to school (“I had the choice to ride a horse, but I didn’t like walking behind the other horses where we had to tie them up,” she said), Anna May was picked up in a big blue Pontiac by the teacher.
“My dad worked for Washington Water Power, so we lived by the dam along the river,” Anna May recalled. “The teacher would pick up about 10 of us and drive us the nine or 10 miles to and from school each day.”
When her dad took a different job, Anna May and her family moved to Lewiston when she was 11. She and Eldene have lost touch for a bit throughout the years, then reconnected at different times.
“I always give the book ‘Mailing May’ to people as a gift as I think it’s a wonderful story, so, of course, I always think of Anna May’s mother who was that little girl who was mailed on the train all those years ago,” Eldene said. “So, obviously, I think of Anna May.”
She thought of her just a few days before their visit, unaware of where she was currently living (Anna May’s husband had been in the Air Force, and they moved often). Dale and Lisa recently moved to Lewiston, as well.
“I decided to call a number I had, and I found she was in Lewiston,” Eldene smiled. “I don’t drive to Lewiston anymore, and I asked her if she drove. She said no, but she had a daughter who would bring her. Three days later, here we are.”
With help from Dale and Lisa, the friends were able to meet up and reminisce.
Anna May said she did not even know about the book “Mailing May” until after it was published.
“I guess the author had talked to my brother, but he didn’t mention me,” she chuckled.
A friend saw the story and told Anna May about it.
“I was astounded,” Anna May said.
Eldene said she has always loved the Mailing May story, and the connection she feels to it through her friend.
“I give the book and history on the family to many people as a gift,” she said.
