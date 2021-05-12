A legendary lookout, trapper and mountain man has been epitomized in a new book, “Tarzan the Mountain Man and the Pete King Fire of 1934,” written by retired Forest Service lookout John Crawford.
Indian Hill fire lookout Crawford had heard stories about Ernest William Bohn, or, “Tarzan,” as he was known.
“I was kind of intimidated just by what I had heard about him,” Crawford recalled, smiling. “He was a big, strong man and there were many stories about him.”
The intimidation wore away when Crawford, who worked at Fenn Ranger Station when it wasn’t fire season, finally stopped by the man’s home and had a chance to visit with him about himself and the Pete King Fire of 1934.
“He was the nicest guy,” Crawford said.
Those conversations with Ernie “Tarzan” Bohn, as well as journals the aging backcountry man gave to him, led Crawford to write the aforementioned book.
Tarzan was the 1934 Otter Butte Lookout in the Selway wilderness. It was on Aug. 18 of that year when the Pete King Fire would rage through the Selway drainage and along the Lochsa, burning nearly 100,000 acres. Crawford had spent years looking out onto the old Otter Butte sight from his Indian Hill perspective.
“Not only was he there to spot forest fire activity, but he also built the 30-foot lookout tower mainly by himself,” Crawford said of Tarzan.
•
Chapter 1
It was the summer of 1934, the start of the ninth year of Ernie Bohn’s career of being a fire lookout in the summer and a trapper in the winter. He had earned himself the nickname Tarzan because rumor had it that he sometimes ran around in only a breechcloth in the summer. The Forest Service would pack him into his lookouts at the end of June and he usually wouldn’t be seen until August or September. And Ernie liked it that way. He felt more comfortable being among nature than he did being in civilization. The winters he’d disappear once again, where he had built a series of small log cabins. He had a lifestyle that fit him perfect … a hermit at both ends of the year.
People had a deep respect for Tarzan’s toughness after hearing stories about the time he was burned over in Coolwater Lookout in 1929, and had to run for his life. The time he made a pet of a marten who bit him on the arm, to which Tarzan responded with a bite right back on its nose. The times when he’d wander into the snowy cold Selway wilderness in December and not return until April.
•
“I feel very fortunate to have interviewed Ernie before he passed away, to capture the amazing story of the ‘Legend of the Selway,’” Crawford said.
He penned the story while at Indian Hill in 1997, but lack of confidence kept him from having it published until 2020.
“I first printed off five copies at Kinkos,” Crawford recalled, shaking his head. “I let one bad comment make me think it wasn’t worthy. I was too critical of myself.”
He would later learn others loved the story and he made the necessary plans to publish the book. The 128-page book was finally printed by Storybook Press Publishing Company, Stevensville, Mont.
•
Born and raised in Milwaukie, Wisc., Crawford studied forestry at the University of Wisconsin. He married his college sweetheart, Judy, in 1973, and they began their move West, wintering in Denver, Colo., then touring Wyoming and Idaho.
“We stopped everywhere along the way and I inquired about forestry positions, with no luck,” Crawford recalled.
That is, until he got to Fenn Ranger Station in Lowell, where he was offered a job at Indian Hill Lookout as a fire spotter.
“Judy and I went on to Kamiah to have lunch and talk about it, and decided to take on this adventure,” he said. They had a week to prepare and then were helicoptered to the base of Indian Hill, located above Selway Falls.
Crawford said the pilot had half-joked about the couple bringing their cat, Fritz, in a flour sack on the helicopter.
“’If he gets loose in here,’” the pilot said, “’he’s getting a free flight out without a parachute,’” Crawford recalled.
And guess what happened? Fritz did get out, but jumped out of his own accord before the copter could take off.
“We got him back and he made his home on Indian Hill, too,” Crawford smiled. The feline companion, who followed Crawford all over the hillside and mountains, lived to be 20.
Crawford said while the experience was very “Swiss Family Robinson,” it was also a job he loved and returned to, to the 41-foot L-4 (described as a standard pre-cut lookout built from 1929-1953), 14 by 14 tower home, each season through 2008, when he retired from Indian Hill. Judy continued to spend time there, too, when she wasn’t teaching 10 miles west of Lolo, Mont., where the couple has made their permanent home.
•
Crawford’s retirement was short lived, as he discovered how much he missed the life of a lookout. In 2010, he returned to the job, this time as a volunteer at Sundance Lookout near Priest Lake in Northern Idaho.
“I just love it,” Crawford smiled.
Crawford’s “Tarzan” book is available for $10 at Cloninger’s in Kamiah and Grangeville; at Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Marketplace; Stites Hardware; Stites Grocery; Ace Hardware in Kamiah; Super 8 in Grangeville; or by e-mailing the author at lookoutjohn51@gmail.com. Crawford is also the author of “The Woodman Echo,” and “Lewis and Clark and Me.”
Contact the Stoneydale Press Publishing Company at 523 Main Street, Stevensville MT 59870; 408-777-2729; www.stoneydale.com.
