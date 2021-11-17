GRANGEVILLE — Former Navy SEAL Trevory Thompson will be the featured speaker at the Idaho County Farm Bureau annual dinner, set Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Grangeville Senior Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. The no-cost event is open to bureau members, and those involved in farming, ranching and forestry.
Thompson, currently president of TerraClear, will share his experiences of his first career as a Navy SEAL officer, and how those lessons of patriotism and service translated to innovating in agriculture.
RSVP to attend by contacting the farm bureau office, 208-983-2401, or Sherry Nuxoll at 208-451-5166 or fsnuxoll@gmail.com.
