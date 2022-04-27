LEWISTON — A public forum for current and past foster parents is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Lewiston Community Center (1424 Main Street), from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Region 2 Review Panel will be in attendance for feedback on foster care experiences.

