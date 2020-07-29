Usborne Book distributor, Marilee Muench, of Grangeville, is taking part in the Fostering Idaho Book Drive through July 31.
This book drive will be benefiting the 250-plus foster care children who are currently within Idaho’s five most northern counties: Boundary, Bonners, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Benewah. Usborne Books and More (UBAM) will provide a 50 percent monetary match for all donations. Donations will be used to purchase UBAM books, which will then be sent to Fostering Idaho for foster kids.
Make monetary donations by going to https://gf.me/u/yd4f5q or place a book order for yourself and have the proceeds benefit the books drive. Shop at https://d9798.myubam.com/1698196. Donate gently used books to the cause, as well.
For questions, contact Marilee Muench at 925-817- 8920 or e-mail UsborneBooksWithMarilee@gmail.com.
