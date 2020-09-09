Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Foster Idaho Prairie Regional Advisory Committee meeting was canceled due to Internet issues caused by the fires near its main offices. The meeting is rescheduled for Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.
This is a community group that will be supporting and encouraging our fostering community on the Prairie. For information: Margaret Zysk, Fostering Idaho, Region 2 – Recruitment Coordinator, 208-770-0208, mzysk@ewu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.