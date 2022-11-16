American flag photo
Idaho County Free Press file photo by David Rauzi

Four Idaho County residents are among 21 Idahoans who are being recognized with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. The four locals are Jinny (Virginia) Cash of Grangeville, Walter O. Lindsey of White Bird, Jack S. Paulsen of Grangeville and Molly Severe of Cottonwood.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) created the award to recognize Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans. There have been 371 Spirit of Freedom Awards bestowed since the award’s creation in 2002. The awardees represent many Idahoans who lift others with their gifts of service and care, according to the Crapo news release.

