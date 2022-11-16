Four Idaho County residents are among 21 Idahoans who are being recognized with the 2022 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. The four locals are Jinny (Virginia) Cash of Grangeville, Walter O. Lindsey of White Bird, Jack S. Paulsen of Grangeville and Molly Severe of Cottonwood.
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) created the award to recognize Idaho veterans and volunteers for their outstanding service to our country and its veterans. There have been 371 Spirit of Freedom Awards bestowed since the award’s creation in 2002. The awardees represent many Idahoans who lift others with their gifts of service and care, according to the Crapo news release.
“The Spirit of Freedom Award recognizes the outstanding service Idaho’s veterans and volunteers provide to our nation beyond active duty,” said Crapo. “I thank this year’s award recipients for their thoughtful and unwavering efforts to help others and their communities.”
The following biographies for four Idaho County residents of the 2022 award recipients highlight their contributions, as per nomination submissions.
Jinny (Virginia) Cash, Grangeville: The Crea-de’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3520 of Grangeville nominated Jinny Cash, who dedicated 30 years to serving America. Cash enlisted in the Army in 1975, spending three years on active duty before serving in the Idaho and Texas Army National Guards, Army Reserve, Individual Ready Reserve and Retired Reserve. Her military career included service in Idaho, Texas, Germany, Utah and in Operation Enduring Freedom. Cash retired from the Army Reserve in 2015 with the rank of major, having earned many honors for her distinguished service that include the Bronze Star, three Army Commendation medals and Army Achievement medals. She was instrumental in the establishment of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center and is active in veteran services and outreach throughout Idaho as a commissioner with the Idaho Veterans Affairs Commission and as the Immediate Past Department Commander for the Idaho American Legion. Cash also serves the community as secretary of the board of supervisors for the local Soil and Water Conservation District.
Walter O. Lindsey “Walt,” White Bird: American Legion Post 152 nominated Walt Lindsey, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1990, earning the rank of lance corporal and serving as a member of the Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion. Lindsey earned the Good Conduct Medal, the Rifle Expert Qualification Badge and Pistol Marksman Qualification Badge. Lindsey and his wife, Danielle Lindsey, who is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, have dedicated a considerable amount of their time to helping their community. Lucky Gallego, adjutant for American Legion Post 152, wrote, “Walt comes from a military-inspired and involved family. Walt’s mother was also a U.S. Marine and raised him with a lot of knowledge, understanding, and discipline to keep doing the right things that mean a lot in having a family. Walt has been a driving force in creating our Veterans Memorial Park, as well as organizing other volunteering projects within the area.”
Jack S. Paulsen, Grangeville: When nominating Jack (Scott) Paulsen, Crea-de’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3520 of Grangeville Commander Lucky Gallego wrote, “When you need someone at a moment’s notice to help out somewhere – Scott Paulsen is someone you can count on.” Further, Gallego shared that after retiring from the U.S. Army and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Paulsen has been volunteering “to do things that bring pride and respect to the post, as well as the veterans community. Paulsen is known as someone who is truly selfless when someone needs a hand or a ride somewhere, or someone to talk to. For example, Scott was of great assistance making himself available to drive veterans to their hospital appointments and helping with other duties others could not perform, due to sickness during a recent variant of COVID-19.” In addition to assisting the veterans’ community at the VFW Post and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, Paulsen gives his time and talents to a long list of projects and programs that include Applied Suicide Intervention Systems Training and the Camas Prairie Honor Guard.
Molly Severe, Cottonwood: American Legion Post 152 nominated Molly Severe, who has volunteered to serve veterans and her community for more than 20 years, beginning as a military spouse and continuing after the death of her husband, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. According to the nomination, “she is always willing to lend a hand. Severe has been instrumental in the formation and operations of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center since its inception in 2016, and she has been invaluable as a kitchen manager and cook. She also volunteers as a chairman of the Christmas Gift Table at the Idaho State Veterans Home, Lewiston. A noble volunteer experience for Severe occurred at Christmastime 2021, when she came up with a creative way to enable the Christmas Table, which needed to be carried out without volunteers encountering the residents at the Veterans Home, by framing photographs of the veterans in patriotic frames and sending them to the veterans’ families.” Lucky Gallego, adjutant for American Legion Post 152, wrote about it being a hit with the families. Gallego also highlighted how no job is too big or too small for Severe, stating, “She truly enjoys helping others,” and, “Molly’s caring and positive attitude inspires those around her.”
