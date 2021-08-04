COTTONWOOD — Four young ladies from Idaho County will vie for three Idaho County Fair 2022 royalty positions this year: Riley Enneking, Kaylee Graves, Jazmin Ove and Chloe Rowland.
The crowning of the 2022 Idaho County Fair royalty court will take place at the fair, Friday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., in the Schmidt Building.
∙
Riley Enneking, 16, is the daughter of Bob and Jennifer Enneking of Cottonwood. She is a junior at Prairie Junior-Senior High School.
Enneking is involved in church youth group, HOSA, 4-H and Prairie League. In past fair years, she has participated in Mod Squad, Cloverbud dog, Making the Most of Me, market lamb, cake decorating, market beef and Citizen Washington Focus.
She works part-time at Keuterville Pub and Grub and as a farmhand and enjoys sports, drawing, hunting and camping. Following high school graduation, she plans to attend Idaho State University and study physical therapy.
“I feel my strongest personality quality is helpfulness,” she said. “I have a natural desire to help others and see them succeed.”
∙
Kaylee Graves, 15, is the daughter of Doug and Susan Graves of Kooskia. She is a sophomore at Clearwater Valley High School.
She is involved in Clearwater Valley Bible Church youth group, Kids for the Community, KYRO softball and 4-H. She works part-time as a baby-sitter and enjoys skiing, ice-skating, tennis and volleyball. Following high school graduation, she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in the dental or medical field.
“My strongest personal quality is open-mindedness,” she said. “I am always willing to try new things.”
∙
Jazmin Ove, 15, is the daughter of Sheila Ove of Cottonwood. She is a sophomore at Prairie Junior-Senior High School.
Ove is involved in drama, cheerleading, choir, playing piano, singing, acting, writing and playing soccer.
Following high school, Ove would like to attend college and pursue a career in acting or family therapy.
“I feel my strongest personal quality is being friendly and approachable,” she said. “I am really nice and easy to get along with.”
∙
Chloe Rowland, 16, is a junior at Prairie Junior-Senior High School. She is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland of Cottonwood.
She has been active in basketball, volleyball, HOSA and Prairie League. In addition, she has been heavily involved in 4-H as a member of Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club, as an Idaho County 4-H Ambassador, Citizen Washington Focus, and on a variety of state 4-H committees. She has participated in past fairs in many areas.
Rowland has been employed as a baby-sitter and at Cottonwood Livestock Auction. Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, cake and cupcake decorating, art and spending time with family and friends. Following high school, she plans to attend college and become a registered nurse.
Rowland said her strongest personal quality is her ability to be a leader, as well as a team player.
“I naturally move toward leadership, but I have learned to recognize when it is better for me to take on a team player role,” she said.
