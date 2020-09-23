Delaney Beckman, Cheyanne Brown, Libby Richardson and Alexa Wilkins are candidates for Lewis County Fair Queen 2021. One queen will be chosen, and the remainder will serv e as princesses.
Beckman is the daughter of Jeremy and DawnMarie Johnson and is a 16-year old junior at Kamiah High School.
Brown is the daughter of Angie Brown and Bob Samsel of Craigmont is a 16-year old junior at Highland High School after attending Grangeville High School for her first two years.
Richardson is the daughter of Jabez and Christina Richardson and is a 15-year old sophomore at Kamiah High School.
Wilkins is the daughter of Chris and Tara Wilkins and is a 14-year-old freshman at Kamiah High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.